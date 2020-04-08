LETTER: Republican legislators are irresponsible

This latest action of our Republican legislators is so irresponsible. They have done everything possible to thwart Gov. Tony Evers since he took office, but now with this pandemic the stakes are too dangerous to allow politics to be used. Rep. Vos and Fitzgerald and President Donald Trump all have to share in the serious consequences of their actions. This primary will certainly not reflect a true election. For many people will not vote because of the pandemic and many of those people who don’t vote are poor people. Shame on the Republicans.