LETTER: Republican Party is not the same

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party has transformed before your very eyes, and many didn’t even notice. This is not the same Party that conservatives always voted for. In the past, it stayed pretty consistent—supporting limited government and executive power, morality, and family values. I sometimes voted Republican.

Now the GOP is more like a cult—being run by one man who only cares about himself. He uses hatred, fear, and deception to hold onto power. No one around him should dare to question his authority, and nobody does.

The President has taken us back in time, by dividing the country like we haven’t seen in decades. He constantly makes up ridiculous stories to scare people, and then claims to be the only one who can save them. By politicizing the pandemic, he has caused needless loss of life. His dictatorial style has made a mockery of our Constitution, and his “Law and Order” chants only fire up racism and division. Our moral standing around the world has been greatly diminished.

Please join the growing number of former Republican leaders who have denounced this President, and endorsed Joe Biden. Tell Trump and his enablers, you want your Party back.

Our Democracy depends upon it.

Floyd Munro, Randolph