LETTER: Republican secrets harm citizens

To keep their voters, Republicans have well kept secrets. They enlist the press in their deception. When the Dow was up 10,000 points since Biden was elected it was never made known. There is a connection that Biden's approval rating for handling the economy declines when the press ignores his accomplishments. The press made well-known the cost of the Build Back Better bill, but chose not to reveal the contents of the bill. When Americans knew what they would receive, they were likely to endorse it. The fact that the cost would be spread over 10 years was also ignored. When compared to defense spending, which is 38% of worldwide defense spending, this bill is minimal. Military spending will not safeguard our nation from catastrophic climate change. Another well-kept secret is that our social programs are far less than countries in Europe. That does not make a country socialist or Marxist, but social Democrats with programs that make life better. Republican lawmakers would deny people their freedoms--to be safe from COVID, to learn about our racial history, over our own female bodies, to vote--all for political gain. They continue the lies of Donald Trump and waste our taxpayer dollars.