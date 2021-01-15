LETTER: Republican strategy—a disgrace

The biggest con game in our country’s political history started with a man of privilege, who could not stomach a person of color being president. When his accusation that Barack Obama was not an American citizen was easily dispelled, he tried a different tactic. He simply blamed Obama for everything that might be wrong in the world.

Having success with that tactic, he continued to build his flock of supporters. Using fear, misinformation, and false promises - while belittling his political opponents - he became president himself.

For the next four years, numerous rallies were held repeating the same unfounded claims. Many fell victim to his onslaught and believed anything he said. The Republican Party, including those who were smeared by this guy, wanted to cash in on this new-found power. All they had to do was back-up whatever he said or did. The president, and his enablers, did not want their glory to end.

However, on Nov. 3, the table was finally turned. He then claimed the election was “rigged,” and disputed the election process. He built up a frenzy amongst many of his supporters. These false hopes led to the storming of our national Capitol. The Republican Party is responsible for this. Remember that, the next time you vote.

Floyd Munro, Randolph