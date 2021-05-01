 Skip to main content
LETTER: Republicans come together at Lincoln Dinner
On April 18, the Republican Party of Dodge County held its Lincoln Day Dinner at Horicon Hills Golf Club. Special guest speakers were former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and declared candidate for governor of Wisconsin Jonathon Wichmann. Other speakers were U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, newly-elected State Sen. John Jagler, State Sen. Joan Ballweg, State Assembly Mark Born, State Assembly Jon Plumer. Candidates for the 37th Assembly Seat, Cathy Houchin, Jennifer Meinhardt, William Penterman and Nate Pollnow. Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney who is running for Wisconsin State Attorney General. Master of ceremonies was chairman Jack Yuds.

Jack Yuds, Beaver Dam

