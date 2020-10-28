LETTER: Republicans continue to spread virus

The Daily Citizen recently reported that Republican lawmakers attended a “Love for Life” gala. The event honored Rep. Joe Sanfelippo for his work to protect the unborn. Sadly, YouTube feed shows many participants without masks. Folks, this is your Republican party. They hold pro-life gatherings that turn out to be petri dishes for spreading the lethal coronavirus.

We witnessed the same thing when Republicans in Washington D.C. got together to honor Amy Coney Barrett, soon to be pro-life justice extraordinaire. Several attendants without masks came down with the virus and spread it to God knows who. So maybe these guys are doing a good job of protecting the unborn, but they sure aren’t doing much to help those of us who are already here.

While they dig in their heels and refuse to wear masks, the death toll continues to mount. Frankly, if I was an “unborn” right now, I might choose to float around in that soothing amniotic fluid a little while longer. I would wait to see if the blue wave materializes, because several more years of science-denying pro-lifers might be the death of us all.

Peggy Sherman, Beaver Dam