LETTER: Republicans have regressed

Then shall the righteous answer the ‘Lord, saying, Lord, when saw we thee hungry and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink?’ – Matthew 25:37

And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me – Matthew 25:40 – unless of course they are standing in line waiting to vote.