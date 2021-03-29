LETTER: Republicans have regressed

Then shall the righteous answer the ‘Lord, saying, Lord, when saw we thee hungry and fed thee? Or thirsty, and gave thee drink?’ – Matthew 25:37
And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me – Matthew 25:40 – unless of course they are standing in line waiting to vote.
If Republicans persist in their political regression, we might expect them to next resurrect the old English Poor Laws which criminalized persons giving aid to the poor. And then persecuting the Puritans in their assistance and humanity toward those in need.
Daryl Kohlhoff, Baraboo