LETTER: Republicans offer 'fake news'

Over the last four years and counting, the Republican Party has come up with a number of catchwords to either prop themselves up or put their opponents down. What do those words actually mean? Are they accurate and truthful—or are they false, deceptive and misleading?

The former president claimed Democrats “hate their country.” I think Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran who lost both legs, and the 700,000-strong VoteVets.org —who support Democrats—would disagree. Sen. Ron Johnson says those who stormed the U.S. Capitol were “patriots.” Really!?

Republicans want “secure elections,” while they dispute court findings, disrupt government, suppress the vote, and draw unfair maps. Is this what their “liberty and freedom” means?

They don’t want “government intrusion,” unless it’s to tell women what to do with their bodies. “Less government regulations” are just fine with rich corporate donors, who pollute our air and water.

While touting “Christian family values,” they separate kids and parents. And we all know what GOP “law and order” is really about.