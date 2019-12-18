LETTER: Republicans regress 300 years

District two democrats must be very proud of their hero Rep. Mark Pocan, a man whose resume includes betraying American workers, advocating open borders, ending enforcement of our immigration laws, and rewarding illegal aliens with amnesty.

They can now add to this resume the 17th century practice of indentured servitude. On Dec. 11, Pocan and 34 equally disloyal house republicans helped pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, H.R. 5038, that would grant amnesty to about one million agricultural workers, give them green cards and put them on a path to citizenship. You can read more about this despicable legislation here, numbersusa.com/sites/default/files/public/hr5038_facts.pdf.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last time, 1986, amnesty was given to agriculture workers, most of them left the fields and went to work in the construction, manufacturing and services industries, displacing Americans and driving down wages. To prevent this from happening again, Pocan and his ilk, including 34 equally disloyal republicans, chose to force some of these workers to remain in agriculture for as long as eight years.

Am I the only one who thinks it odd that progressives like Pocan are able to flip a switch and regress 300 years?

Dave Gorak, La Valle