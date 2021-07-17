LETTER: Research mask effectiveness

Thanks to the Baraboo School Board for making masks optional. According to a report from Tucker Carlson in October 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 85% of all COVID-19 infections in the United States are from people who regularly wear masks, because they don’t follow hand sanitizing before putting on, taking off, or adjusting their masks, and then leave masks on bacteria laden surfaces. Children of all ages don’t regularly follow these rules, so the masks become the super spreaders.

The masks themselves have manufactured holes that are larger than the coronavirus, which easily passes through the mask. I believe, the only mask that is effective is a form fitted N95 mask along with physical distancing.

According to a Fox News report June 17, a mother in Gainesville, Florida, submitted children’s masks for laboratory testing at the University of Florida, where they found different pathogens accumulating on the masks. I believe, common masks don’t work and potentially spread more disease in children.

The Delta variant is more contagious, but increased cases don’t necessarily lead to severe infections or hospitalizations.