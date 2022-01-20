LETTER: Residents and staff grateful for community care and kindness

Wisconsin Dells Health Services express sincere gratitude to our wonderful community. We are so thankful for the care and kindness shown to us this past Christmas, here at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Thank you for remembering everyone here at the neighborhood nursing home. Thank you for bringing us laughter, love and cheer.

Special thanks to the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club and American Legion Post 187 for the thoughtful gifts, Wisconsin Dells Key Club for making the facility look amazing, Wisconsin Dells High School and Middle School for your fantastic entertainment, WCCU Bank and the Compassion Foundation for the lovely cards, Just Josie for the phenomenal cake, Judy Hayes for the beautiful blankets, and to St. Croix Hospice for their ongoing support of our residents, families and staff.

Thanks again neighbors, for your love support. Thank you for remembering us, and taking the time to make our Christmas merry and bright. We invite everyone to check out our Facebook page and see the wonderful memories you all helped create.

Please come again soon, we love your visits. All of us here at your neighborhood nursing home, Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Carey Briggs, social worker, Wisconsin Dells Health Services, Wisconsin Dells