LETTER: Resignation not the best solution

Amid the many calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or through impeachment, there have also been calls for the president to resign. Of all the possibilities, this one is the worst. It sounds good. Trump would be out of office. He would lose the power to do more harm. But he would also be in a position to be pardoned by Vice President Mike Pence. He and Pence have not been on very good terms for the last week or so, but that does not guarantee that Pence would not do this one last favor for the president. Impeachment is a long and difficult and even unlikely process to achieve conviction. And it will take up valuable time in Congress just as President-elect Joe Biden wants to get started and has a raft of cabinet appointees to be approved. Perhaps the best route forward is to let Jan. 20 come and go and then let the Justice Department bring Trump to court and convict him of conspiracy to commit sedition, inciting violence or even treason. Put him in jail and prevent him from ever running for any public office.