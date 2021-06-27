 Skip to main content
LETTER: Respect the American flag
LETTER: Respect the American flag

As a veteran, I am ashamed when I drive around Baraboo and see how the American flag is treated. The national flag represents the living country and is considered a living thing. I see the flag torn, tattered, faded and flown improperly.

I have fought for the American flag and my brothers and sisters in the military have fought, suffered and given the ultimate sacrifice for the flag. We need not disrespect their honor by how we treat the American flag. It is better to not fly the American flag than flying it unserviceable.

Old, worn and unserviceable American flags can be destroyed, privately by burning. So as a community, when you walk into a business, city building, the visitor center or a friend’s home and notice the American flag is unserviceable or flown improperly, respectfully let them know. You will be doing your country, community, service members and veterans a favor and you will feel better. The flag should be flown or shown with the blue field always to the top and left.

If you fly the flag, it is your responsibility to fly it properly.

Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward, Baraboo 

