In the Nov. 23 story, “US reverses West Bank policy,” there is no real explanation given as to why the Regime of Donald Trump no longer considers illegal Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law. The government of Israel under Benjamin Netanyahu “welcomed the decision.”
Netanyahu is in the news for being indicted for criminal conduct. This is the picture one gets: Trump being impeached, Netanyahu being indicted. What a team.
I have published a book called, “Respect for the Jews.” Anyone who plans to read it needs to acknowledge that my book title does not say “Respect for the Israeli government” of Netanyahu. I understand that our area in Wisconsin is Trump country and that Republicans prefer to be Trumpists instead of listening to their conscience. There is a difference between being a Republican and a Trumpist.
Many people know the childhood game “follow the leader” - rather than think for themselves? They should remember that “leader” in German means “Fuhrer” and the Germans screamed, “Leader, give us your command, and we follow!” which led to the Holocaust and World War II.
Dr. Franz Posset, Beaver Dam
