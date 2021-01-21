LETTER: Results from “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 14 arrests of suspected impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Dec. 18, 2020, and New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers from around the county also participated in a special grant from 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, until 4 a.m. Jan. 1 that yielded another five OWI arrests for a total of 19 during the campaign.

While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, deputies assigned to the campaign made 71 traffic stops in which citations and warnings were issued. There were also arrests during the traffic stops for six speeding violations, four operating after revocation or suspension violations, two drug arrests, five misdemeanor arrests, one felony arrests and one warrant arrests.

Impaired driving is 100% preventable: If planning to drink, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch speed and eliminate distractions. Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website with the “find a ride” feature. Call 911 if you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired.

Sgt. Jermey Wolfe, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau