LETTER: Results of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

As part of state and national efforts to help keep roads safe for all travelers, law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin wrapped up the summer season with a focus on sober driving.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 18 operating while intoxicated arrests during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Aug. 18 and Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Deputies assigned to traffic enforcement details made 114 traffic stops that focused on the initiative of deterring impaired driving. Deputies also issued citations and made arrests during traffic stops, including 17 speeding violations, eight operating after revocation or suspension violations, two drug arrests and 11 misdemeanor arrests.

"While the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has ended for the season, our focus remains on keeping our communities as safe as possible,” Sgt Jermey Wolfe said. “As our deputies continue to work throughout the year to keep impaired drivers off the roads, you can do your part, too. Never let someone who is impaired get behind the wheel.”

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit https://zeroinwisconsin.gov/programs/impaired-driving.