LETTER: Rethinking renewal of subscription

I've subscribed for more than 25 years and find less local information in the paper. On May 24, several emergency vehicles were called to Airport Road Apartments and an evacuation occurred. Two people were treated for carbon monoxide. This lasted more than two hours. I saw no mention of it in the paper but Channel 27 had it on their newscast.
On May 29, the paper has the same picture and info on Pages 5 and 6. Some days a page appears in the Portage paper that had been there a few days prior. I'm not sure what has changed but definitely reconsidering paper renewal for next time.
Karen Vohs, Portage
