LETTER: Retzlaff, Almeida and Westphal want kids back in school
LETTER

Our names are Scott and Jessica Whitsett and we have five children in the Reedsburg School District. Just like many families of Reedsburg, we have watched our children suffer this year and it has been heartbreaking. We have grown frustrated with the school district’s inability to provide full-time in-person education. Providing just an OK education is unacceptable for the students.

We were losing hope until we saw how hard Retzlaff, Almeida and Westphal have been working on getting our kids back to school full-time. They have consistently stood up for kids in a professional and educated manner. These three individuals have the leadership and the ability to provide the guidance needed to get the students of Reedsburg caught up, gain students back, attract new students, and resurrect the Reedsburg School District to what it once was.

The children of Reedsburg need these individuals on our school board now. Please come out on April 6 and vote for the needed change and show your support for Retzlaff, Almeida, and Westphal.

Scott and Jessica Whitsett, Reedsburg

