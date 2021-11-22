LETTER: Rick Barreau was a true hero

Rick Barreau passed away on June 27. I spent 3 years in the Armed Services but never faced any combat, therefore, I was curious about face-to-face fighting.

What was it really like? Rick didn't like to talk about it. I told Rick that I would see pictures on TV of a U.S. helicopter approaching a rice paddy with 50 to 100 enemy soldiers, each with a weapon in their hand, and the Americans would jump out and immediately face intense hand-to-hand fighting. Rick said it was true and he would see some of his friends shot in the head right next to him.

At first his stories were so horrific they were hard to believe. Then one day, "Bam" it hit me, everything he's telling me is the truth, so graphic, so intense, so terrifying, and terrible.

Rick was awarded the nation's third highest award for heroism, the Silver Star, as well as the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his injuries.

During his life, Rick also served as an EMT and firefighter.

I thought our community deserved to know about the sacrifices and heroic accomplishments that Rick Barreau made for our country.

David Geltemeyer, Portage