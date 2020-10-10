LETTER: RIght blamed for stolen political signs

Senator Howard Marklein I have read your newsletters, checked print media, and social media I have not seen one word, nada, condemning the removal of Biden yard signs and posts. Nor have I observed any attempt from you to ask the thieves to cease this unlawful activity. The same nothing from Assemblymen Tony Kurtz, Travis Tranel and Todd Novak. Your collective silence condones and encourages this unlawful activity
Many people have contributed their time and labor to purchase plywood, cut plywood, make stencils, and paint these signs. This wanton lawlessness is deplorable.
You four represent the law and order party. Your silence is reprehensible.
Bill Cary, Richland Center
