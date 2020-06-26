LETTER: Rioting in state needs to stop; who will end it?
LETTER: Rioting in state needs to stop; who will end it?

The riots and destruction finally got to Madison and our political leaders in the state house sat on their hands. Where is is going to stop and who is going to stop it? Our state government seems to have no desire to protect our citizens nor their property. I fear for our state and nation as this insanity continues.

Removal of historical figure statues will not solve these actions because that is not what is causing this, in my opinion. I believe that the liberal policies have provided an excuse for people who want to destroy our current society to become active and get away with it.

Look what happened on Tuesday night. Is that what you as citizens of this great state want to happen? Do you want more of the same? Just wait, and you will get that as the fever rises. The governor and his staff will not do it and then what will you do?

John Pickle, Jr., Lodi

