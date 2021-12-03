 Skip to main content
LETTER: Rittenhouse wanted to be important
LETTER

Hoping to be a “player,” and wishing to be "cool,” 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse procured an AR-15 rifle and traveled to Kenosha. He didn’t go there to shoot people; he just wanted to carry around a big gun and be a “big man.”

He wanted to be important.

Rittenhouse, a wannabe cop and wannabe medic, craved recognition as being a bona fide “good guy.” He was, however, just an immature, highly-emotional kid, who had no idea what he had just gotten himself into.

Rittenhouse has received the recognition he craved: He’s become a household name and is fast becoming the poster boy for a number of noxious, unamerican, anti-democratic movements and causes near and dear to the hearts of American neo-fascists everywhere.

Even before his trial concluded, Fox News was creating a documentary, extolling Little St. Kyle of the Kenosha Killings, patron saint of all AR-15-brandishing pseudo paladins and rap-beating crybabies.

Fox’s hagiography, unfortunately, won’t be the only one to revere the far-right’s newly minted, flesh-and-blood saint.

Like Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s` defense attorney, I hope Rittenhouse can “learn to say ‘no’” to Fox News, white-supremacist groups, Donald Trump and other unscrupulous political charlatans who “want to trade on his celebrity.”

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

