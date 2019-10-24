Traditionally, pharmacists have been known for filling prescriptions. Yet before the end of American Pharmacists’ Month I’d like to share how pharmacists’ specialized skills and expertise complement and supplement a team-based approach to patient care.
Many members of the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, including us, provide adherence packaging that portions medications into individual packets marked with the time of day to take. Adherence packaging lessens confusion and helps patients and caregivers rest assured that medications are taken properly.
Other examples of value-added services include medication synchronization which minimizes repeat pharmacy visits, a barrier for those who are ill or have limited mobility; initiatives that help ease the transition back home after a hospital stay and promote greater continuity of care between pharmacies and prescribers; services that complement public health initiatives such as weight loss and wellness programs; and comprehensive medication reviews that help minimize potential adverse drug reactions and interactions.
I’m proud of the work PSW and my pharmacy colleagues have done to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care and better health outcomes while creating efficiencies that remove barriers and reduce costs.
Dr. Abbi Linde, owner, Beaver Dam Hometown Pharmacy, Beaver Dam
