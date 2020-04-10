LETTER: Rough times for Wisconsin farmers and ethanol producers

Times are tough for Wisconsin farmers and ethanol producers. From long-running trade wars to dramatic setbacks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, rural economies across the grain belt have taken a big hit. That is why farmers breathed a sigh of relief after the Trump administration decided not to appeal the recent ruling from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court’s unanimous decision would end the abuse of refinery exemptions at the Environmental Protection Agency, which allowed oil companies to push bio fuels out of the market. Now, we need the EPA to apply that decision nationwide to begin restoring ethanol. Doing so will help Wisconsin’s bio fuels industry, which supports 30,000 families and drives rural economies across the state.
This is a simple step the federal government can take to support industries ravaged by COVID-19. As they take action to keep our economy moving, we simply ask that they prioritize bio fuels and recognize our positive impact on the economy. Our federal lawmakers must step up to the plate to protect farms and bio fuels jobs. Doing so can help alleviate the pain we are facing in these uncertain times.
Terry Olson, Randolph
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!