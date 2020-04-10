LETTER: Rough times for Wisconsin farmers and ethanol producers

Times are tough for Wisconsin farmers and ethanol producers. From long-running trade wars to dramatic setbacks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, rural economies across the grain belt have taken a big hit. That is why farmers breathed a sigh of relief after the Trump administration decided not to appeal the recent ruling from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court’s unanimous decision would end the abuse of refinery exemptions at the Environmental Protection Agency, which allowed oil companies to push bio fuels out of the market. Now, we need the EPA to apply that decision nationwide to begin restoring ethanol. Doing so will help Wisconsin’s bio fuels industry, which supports 30,000 families and drives rural economies across the state.