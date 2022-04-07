 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Rural EMS struggles made worse by governor's veto

  • 0

On March 31, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed SB 89, this legislation would have aided struggling rural EMS agencies across the state. This bill would have made the requirement for the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician testing for Emergency Medical Responders optional.

The NREMT certification allows all levels of EMS personnel to operate in other states. In my case, as with many other volunteers, we have no desire to work in another state; we just want to help our rural communities.

The concern that the removing the NREMT would lessen the standards for EMS personnel in the state of Wisconsin is unwarranted. The State Department of Human Services ensures that all EMS personnel in the state are trained to the high standards required to perform the tasks required. The abilities of EMS provider’s qualifications should be left up the Service director of the local ambulance service. This person will ensure all EMS personnel who work with the service are qualified and current in their skills.

Governor Evers’ veto of SB 89 is tragic for the residents of rural Wisconsin; it will only make the problem of getting and keeping qualified EMS personnel worse.

People are also reading…

Raye Walz, Kendall

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Vote for Ryan in District 1

On April 5, Wisconsin Dells voters will have a chance to elect a new Columbia County Board member for District 1. Wisconsin Dells is on the fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News