LETTER: Russell Dillin family thanks community for support

We want to thank the incredible outpouring of support for Russell Dillin and his fight against an inoperable brain tumor. From the moment he was diagnosed in April of 2017, friends, strangers, businesses, students, and schools have stepped up to wrap their arms around him through the highs and lows of this journey. On Jan. 22, he received the news that the tumor shrunk and has almost disappeared from the spine after having it increase in size last September. A few weeks ago, the Mauston Wrestling Club presented Russell with a check with funds to be used for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and for out of pocket expenses as he doctors in Chicago.