LETTER: Russell Dillin family thanks community for support
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Russell Dillin family thanks community for support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We want to thank the incredible outpouring of support for Russell Dillin and his fight against an inoperable brain tumor. From the moment he was diagnosed in April of 2017, friends, strangers, businesses, students, and schools have stepped up to wrap their arms around him through the highs and lows of this journey. On Jan. 22, he received the news that the tumor shrunk and has almost disappeared from the spine after having it increase in size last September. A few weeks ago, the Mauston Wrestling Club presented Russell with a check with funds to be used for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and for out of pocket expenses as he doctors in Chicago.

A tremendous amount of thanks, respect, and gratefulness goes to Tom and Ashley Miller and Millers General Store of Lyndon Station for leading the fundraising and all those that purchased Dillon Candy bars. The Mauston and Lyndon Station Communities are one of a kind and the support like this can never be thanked as much as it should be. We will be forever grateful for the love and support.

James Dillin, Mauston

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Letters

Nash, Democrats lie about Obama and national debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News