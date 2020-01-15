LETTER: Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter to hold daddy/daughter dance

Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter is holding their annual daddy/daughter dance on Feb. 8 at the Reedsburg Country Club. In the past the Reedsburg schools have been very cooperative in getting posters to all the girls from K-5. This year they apparently have a new rule that they cannot give our posters to the girls individually. They will make them available in the office. Not a very effective way for the parents to hear about this event if the girls don’t come and pick one up. At this date the shelter has four kids in residence who attend Reedsburg schools. You would think that the schools would want to be more helpful in supporting Safe Harbor. St. Peters Lutheran School, Sacred Heart, and Loganville are the only schools that will pass out the posters to their girls. We rely on this fund raising event and private donations to continue our mission to help homeless women and children. The Reedsburg County Club is very generously donating their facility to hold this event. What’s wrong with the school district?