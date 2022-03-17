LETTER: SAFE launches campaign

The SAFE in Juneau County Coalition is launching the “Not In My House” campaign. This campaign is focused on providing resources and education to parents on talking to kids about substance use, hosting a safe party, and utilizing free resources (fridge locks and lockboxes) to cut off alcohol and drug access points to youth. The goal is to stop underage drinking by empowering the youth to make healthy choices.

Studies show that the earlier youth drink the more likely they are to have problems with alcohol as adults and cause more damage their brains – including memory, learning, mood and mental health. Even waiting until 21 a person reduces these risks of negative effects by 70%.

We can prevent problems with substance use from boiling over. Being open and approachable with your kids allows them to feel comfortable having conversation about alcohol with you. By creating environments that “turn down the heat” in their adolescent brains we can prevent problems with substance use from boiling over. Parties are important for youth. Let’s keep them fun, safe and alcohol free.

There are ways you can get involved now. For more information visit SAFE in Juneau County Coalition on Facebook or NotInMyHouseWI.org.

Josh Benson, Mauston