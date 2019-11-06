We coordinate volunteers for the Salvation Army’s “Kettle Brigade” and need your help. Quillin’s Quality Foods and Viking Village Foods are hosting Salvation Army bell ringers.
Two-hour shifts begin at 8 a.m. until the early evening from Nov. 15-Dec. 24. You can ring bells individually, as a group, or can split time slots. Weekday bell ringing times are also available.
New this year is the opportunity to register to ring online by logging in at registertoring.com, call 608-524-8231 to schedule a date and time to ring bells. If you call after hours, leave a message at ext. 221.
Thank you for caring and sharing your time.
Derek J. Horkan, Reedsburg
