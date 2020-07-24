LETTER: Sauk County Board failed citizens by rejecting masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watched the video of Tuesday night's Sauk County Board meeting featuring 30-plus people speaking on a mask resolution -- ALL but one were against mask wearing. Statements included: Masks hurt people. Socialism is a fancy name for communism. Refuse to receive vaccines. Walk in faith, not fear. Not worried as I'm young and fit. Guaranteed -- COVID-19 will disappear after election. Media hypes fears. Man-made virus. COVID deaths are on decline. Herd immunity. PLANdemic. Freedom of choice. Doctors said masks were useless.

Plenty of Fox News' "alternative facts" were given about mask wearing being detrimental to health.

Most speakers repeated their "love of freedom and choice" theme which seems hypocritical when, based on their repeated proclamations of religious sentiment, experience says these same folks would go out of their way to control a woman's reproductive choices.

Supervisors received calls and letters from those who did not feel safe in coming to speak. Perhaps that's because a good portion of the 64,000 of us in Sauk County are respecting the virus for the killer it is.

Health Director Tim Lawther gave facts showing escalating numbers, but to no avail.