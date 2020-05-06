LETTER: Sauk County Board injustice: Stop wasting our money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An injustice has occurred in Sauk County government. Assistant Corporation Counsel James Witecha was placed on administrative leave in January for insubordination when he attempted to put items on the County Board agenda that were legal and relevant. For that he was removed by Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson, who was himself later placed on paid leave.

The items related to the investigation of a complaint concerning Olson and his office done by Sauk County’s insurance carrier. The investigator wasn’t allowed to present his findings. Why not and why wasn’t Witecha allowed to put items on the agenda? What in the report caused the hiring of an outside attorney to do a separate investigation at county expense? What was the original complaint?

A shift in board composition and leadership, including new supervisors, combined with seasoned valued public service minded members can get to the bottom of this. Don’t pay a corporation counsel who’s not performing his duties. Don’t use county money to re-investigate something which has been highly suspect from the onset.

With people barely surviving in this financial morass and uncertainty, don’t waste county money. It’s unconscionable. Get the facts in the open, clear deadwood if necessary, all aboveboard.

Bonnie Manning, Baraboo