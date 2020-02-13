LETTER: Sauk County Board is out of control

Some members of the County Board, including the board chair, have apparently decided to hire outside counsel, at a hefty price tag, to defend themselves against what appears on the surface to be indefensible. That hiring decision reportedly came from the corporation counsel and the Executive and Legislative Committee. The problem is there is no corporation counsel because he’s on paid administrative leave, and the committee taking action has members who were not included in the decision, indeed knew nothing about it. And how is it that the County Board, by majority vote, went along with this?