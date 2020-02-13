LETTER: Sauk County Board is out of control

I’ve been following the stories on Sauk County government. I’ve reread some of them to try to make sense. But the latest story tops them all for incomprehensibility.
Some members of the County Board, including the board chair, have apparently decided to hire outside counsel, at a hefty price tag, to defend themselves against what appears on the surface to be indefensible. That hiring decision reportedly came from the corporation counsel and the Executive and Legislative Committee. The problem is there is no corporation counsel because he’s on paid administrative leave, and the committee taking action has members who were not included in the decision, indeed knew nothing about it. And how is it that the County Board, by majority vote, went along with this?
I object as a taxpayer to the county hiring an outside attorney. The insurance carrier for the county sent a lawyer here to investigate the initial complaint. An insurance company’s first objective is to limit the monetary damage. The attorney was stonewalled in his efforts.
We need transparency, straight answers; and a return to open government. The last I knew, Sauk County didn’t have a king. Why are the other supervisors going along with this?
Bonnie Manning, Baraboo