LETTER: Sauk County Board should ban area puppy mills

Like many, I am thrilled the village of Spring Green just joined Richland Center in passing an ordinance banning research puppy mills.

As a Sauk County resident, I would like to urge the Sauk County Board to adopt the same ordinance. Our area is an easy target for those wanting to turn a profit off of the suffering of dogs — just like those we have in our homes, who many consider a part of their family.

Research puppy mill dogs never go outside, they never see sunlight, they live their lives in a cage. Most endure horrific procedures like being forced to ingest laundry detergent or inhale refrigerator gas.

There is no reason Sauk County needs to allow animal cruelty to exist within its jurisdiction.

My neighbors worked hard to have a voice on this issue and have made it clear we don’t want research puppy mills here. We hope our supervisors will finally listen to us and ban them throughout Sauk County once and for all.

Andrea Christoff, Baraboo