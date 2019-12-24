LETTER: Sauk County Board stands for parental rights

We greatly appreciate the board upholding unlimited time for public comment. A special thank you to Supervisors Scott Von Asten, Chuck Spencer, Tim McCumber, Carl Gruber, Brian Peper, Wally Czuprynko, Jean Berlin, John Deitrich, Tim Reppen, and Brandon Lohr for their supportive and thoughtful comments during discussion. Thank you also to County Clerk Becky Evert for her assistance and kindness. I’d like to also acknowledge the many parents, healthcare professionals, and concerned residents who respectfully stood together in support of maintaining medical guardianship of our children and our right to alternative healthcare. Above all, I would be remiss to not pay tribute to our creator, who ensured a harmonious outcome.