LETTER: Sauk County budget process was approved, contrary to letter writer's claim
LETTER: Sauk County budget process was approved, contrary to letter writer's claim

Editor's note: Peter Vedro is chairman of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.

Unfortunately, Supervisor John Dietrich misrepresents reality in his March 25 letter. The decision to alter the manner in which the board determines the “process” of bringing a budget forward was approved — after much discussion — by a large majority of the board.

Finance Chairman Dietz was disturbed that the process was not brought forward sooner and that was why he chose to exclude himself. The budget passed based on longtime trends; that supervisor Dietrich is holding the Finance Committee — and the board — for not predicting a global pandemic seems like a reactive and desperate argument for supporting his goal of replacing more centrist and progressive supervisors.

Peter Vedro, Baraboo 

