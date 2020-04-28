LETTER: Sauk County keeps residents safe from Covid-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sauk County supervisors are taking office in the middle of a national health crisis that compares to the Vietnam War in deaths. The latest scientific knowledge must guide you in protecting the health, well-being, and safety of county residents from COVID-19 virus.

Departments that directly support residents such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center and Health Department, will need added funding. For example, costs already increased for home delivered meals.

The Sauk County Health Care Center and County Jail must keep residents free of the virus. Jail crowding can be reduced by early release helped by the new reentry support person and employed Huber inmates staying home. Staff, and in turn their families and friends, must be protected.

Necessary actions will stretch the county budget while tax income drops. Sauk County has rainy day funds of around 70 million taxpayer dollars and we are in the middle of a torrential downpour. Careful transfers of funds to the operating budget will help the county fulfill its responsibility to protect residents in this emergency.

We citizens must, in turn, call or email our congressional representatives to include funding for state and local governments in the next bill of COVID-19 aid.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo