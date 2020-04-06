LETTER: Sauk County needs board that will end wasteful spending on jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer’s March 20 letter is the latest example of 20 years of Sheriff’s Department misinformation understating the wasteful Sauk County jail spending. I corrected Spencer’s same distortion at the October 2019 Finance Committee.

Page 233 of the 2020 Sauk County budget book shows the Sheriff’s Department is authorized to spend nearly $3 million on debt service, maintenance and utilities for the law enforcement center; about 80% is the jail. This amount was omitted from Spencer’s numbers, despite being spent for the Sheriff’s Department, mainly jail.

In John Deitrich’s March 25 letter, he failed to mention that Sauk County was allowed to increase the property tax levy by about $550,000 in 2020. Deitrich and other jail supporters voted to give most of it to the sheriff instead of reducing that verified waste.

To resist such waste, vote for John Miller, Kristin White Eagle, Peter Vedro, Scott Alexander, Sandra May Cook, John Dietz, Glen Johnson, Mark Waldon, Jean Berlin, Paul Hefty and myself.

I repeat my 20-year offer to use official documents to verify the wasteful jail spending. No jail supporter, including Spencer and Deitrich, has had the courage to take up the offer.

Tom Kriegl, Sauk County Board, Baraboo