LETTER: Sauk County should ban dog and cat breeding facilities

As a resident of Spring Green, I am overcome with pride that our community has passed an ordinance banning research puppy and kitten mills.

Today there are incredible alternatives to testing on animals such as organoids and micro dosing. Most drugs and products affect animals differently than humans anyway. For example, eating chocolate can be deadly for dogs but for us it is a treat.

It is my hope that the Sauk County supervisors will follow the wishes of the citizens of Sauk County and adopt the same ordinance, banning dog and cat breeding facilities throughout Sauk County.

Rachael Miller, Spring Green

