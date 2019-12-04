The Sauk Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Lachmund, Cramer Post 7694, appreciates everyone who purchased a portion of the 900 tickets in our biennial gun raffle. The proceeds of the raffle support our scholarship program, giving to veterans in need and Sauk Prairie community organizations.
The prizes and winners are, AR 15, Reece Donihi of Sauk Prairie; Browning 270, Steve Pacholke of Sauk Prairie; Ruger 308, Jerry Murphy of Nekoosa; Winchester pump shotgun any gauge, Chuck Carns of Lodi; Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, Scott Ring of Plain; Smith & Wesson 380 cal pistol, Steve Arthur; Remington 12 gauge pump shotgun, Duane Barnes of Sauk Prairie; Smith Wesson 40 Cal pistol, Chuck Schell of Lodi; Stevens 12 gauge shotgun and Charles Daley 12 gauge shotgun, both Ron Ripley of Loganville; Remington 597 rifle w/scope, Suzanne Jacobs of Middleton; Ruger 9MM pistol, James Bell of Sauk Prairie; Ruger 380 pistol, Troy Nolden of Sauk Prairie; Stevens 12 gauge pump shotgun, Jerry Murphy of Nekoosa; Ruger 22 cal rifle, Lorri Fiske of Sauk Prairie; Savage 22 cal rifle, Kelsey Counts of Richland Center; Marlin 22 cal rifle, Mike Jacobs of Sauk Prairie; Vortex Range Finder, Maurice Nolden of Sauk Prairie; Vortex 8 by 42 glasses, Frederick Williams of Baraboo; Vortex 3 by 9 scope, Al Sherman of Sauk Prairie.
Bart Mauch, Prairie du Sac
