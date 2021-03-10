LETTER: Save our state park

I have been enjoying and spending time at Devil’s Lake for about 60 years now. Gone are the crystal clear waters of old, but much remains from my early visits. One such grim relic is the partially condemned men’s room, located at the east end of the boardwalk.

A new $18 million Education Center/Store is needed. What sold me was the ability to shop year-round. If not for Devil’s Lake Concessions chipping in $200,000, the whole project may have stalled. Must be money in rowboats. A new sales venue to go along with the three stores, three food sale locations, and two boat rentals they already have is good business. Throw in a new boathouse and dock and the future is bright. No competition is a bonus to generate even more funds for expansion and commercial development within our park.