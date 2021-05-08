LETTER: School administrators didn't plan well

I read in the April 28 Baraboo News Republic, the Baraboo School District has purchased the old Knights of Columbus building to house the Alternate Learning Center.

The district had $41.7 million to spend on the addition to the middle school. Why didn’t administrators plan ahead for the Alternate Learning Center? A total of 44,500 new square feet has been added to the existing building and no room for the Learning Center? The Learning Center was always located near the office, so administrators were close by in the event of a problem with a student.

How are students getting to and from the new building?

Will there be a designated vehicle just for the Learning Center?

What about staffing, a minimum of two will be needed, if not three. Discipline is a serious issue here, where will administrators be?

What will the cost of maintenance be for the building, snow removal, grass cutting, utilities, insurance, and handicapped accessibility?

What was the cost of the Knights building, where did this money come from?