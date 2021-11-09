LETTER: School board building community

I thank our school board members and school superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs for doing the hard work of building a sense of community and shared purpose. I’m impressed by the ways they create a climate of respect and model listening to all citizens’ views. This was clear at the annual meeting of the district Oct. 25.

At the Sept. 27 meeting, the school board adopted the following community agreements: “maintain confidentiality where appropriate, focus on the goal and desired outcome, experience discomfort and stay curious/open to creative solutions, speak your truth in a culture of civility, withhold judgment, presume positive outcomes and listen for understanding and share air time.” What an excellent guide as we seek the common good in Baraboo, while at the same time acknowledge different perspectives.