LETTER: School board should invest in the building staff

In the two years I have been retired, the Baraboo School District Central Office Administration has grown dramatically. This year, the school board approved several new Central Office Directors and new full-time employee positions to support them. They went from three to seven directors and added three FTEs. Director positions were added and existing positions were upgraded to Directors with salary increases. A newly created FTE earns more than veteran school secretaries. No other neighboring district has this many top level administrators with FTEs.

Meanwhile, in the school buildings, these betterments aren't happening for staff. The number of principals have remained the same. The wages for teachers, educational assistants, school secretaries, food and custodial staff remain stagnant. The building staff members are the direct contact to students and families. Building staff have long standing ties to the community, to families and many are alumni. They are the Baraboo School District employees who are remembered for generations by families. Their commitment and contributions to the district are deeply rooted. If the school board can make these priorities for the Central Office, then they can invest in the building staff who are the first responders to student learning and safety.