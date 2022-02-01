 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: School closures will be a standard practice

  • 0

School closures will be a standard practice. Long before the pandemic upset our schools, there was a serious teacher shortage. After the pandemic fades, the attrition rate will be an epidemic. Chronic staffing shortages will be causing rolling school closures for the foreseeable future.

The revolving door of unqualified teachers passing through schools is impossible to quantify. However, the chaos it causes in schools is felt by students, teachers, building administrative assistants, educational assistants and principals. A cheap fix will not reverse the teacher shortage. School districts will need to activate unprecedented measures to solve this crisis.

The school board must prioritize the staffing shortage by directing Central Office Administrators to generate viable solutions with the available resources. The Directors are highly trained and compensated to be the experts for managing teaching and learning in school systems. It must be their top concern.

Parents need to reach out to board members and urge them to take immediate action. The teaching shortage must be a priority or school closures and safety will continue to impact families, employers and our future generation. The failure to guarantee highly qualified teachers are leading the learning with students will cause irreversible damage to academic achievement.

People are also reading…

Teresa Lien, Baraboo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Act 10 right then and now

My family and friends will scold me for this letter. I was stalked for over two years because I supported Act 10 and Gov. Scott Walker. Despit…

LETTER: Mortality rate is down

The current mortality rate in Wisconsin for those that contract COVID-19 or a variant is .0084 %. That's down from .0094 % last week illustrat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News