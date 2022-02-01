LETTER: School closures will be a standard practice

School closures will be a standard practice. Long before the pandemic upset our schools, there was a serious teacher shortage. After the pandemic fades, the attrition rate will be an epidemic. Chronic staffing shortages will be causing rolling school closures for the foreseeable future.

The revolving door of unqualified teachers passing through schools is impossible to quantify. However, the chaos it causes in schools is felt by students, teachers, building administrative assistants, educational assistants and principals. A cheap fix will not reverse the teacher shortage. School districts will need to activate unprecedented measures to solve this crisis.

The school board must prioritize the staffing shortage by directing Central Office Administrators to generate viable solutions with the available resources. The Directors are highly trained and compensated to be the experts for managing teaching and learning in school systems. It must be their top concern.

Parents need to reach out to board members and urge them to take immediate action. The teaching shortage must be a priority or school closures and safety will continue to impact families, employers and our future generation. The failure to guarantee highly qualified teachers are leading the learning with students will cause irreversible damage to academic achievement.

Teresa Lien, Baraboo