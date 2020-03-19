LETTER: School district should create behavior policy and stand by it

The Baraboo School District has two committees, 30 people each, to study staff leaving and student behavior.

Members are teachers, administrators, community members and board members. This is a pipeline back to the district administrator. Do you really think the staff will be honest with fear of retaliation hanging over their heads? In my opinion, the reason for the committee is so the board and administrators can say, “That’s what the committee recommended.” It takes the monkey off their backs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The problems are: students and principals not doing their jobs. If principals followed through, students wouldn’t be a problem. You can’t lower standards and expect compliance from students.

The board and administrators have to devise a behavioral plan and stick with it. There’s no reason students can throw chairs and use profanity toward staff. With a strict discipline policy in place, students will know what the consequences are, and eventually less problems. Kids want discipline, they won’t admit it. It’s up to the adults to steer them in the right direction and set a positive example.

If 89% of staff are “happy,” why did 50 staff leave the district this year?

Ed Mortimer, Baraboo