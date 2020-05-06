LETTER: School district shows appreciation of teachers with flamingos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 4, many of the lawns in the Baraboo area were greeted with the new addition of blue flamingos emblazoned with the school district's gold Thunderbird symbol. This was done by our Baraboo School District administrators to honor our local teachers during this year's National Teacher Appreciation Week. Each flamingo also included the note “We are so glad to have you part of our flock.”

This is a good time to show our appreciation for our teachers who truly are essential workers in the lives of our students. This year is exceptional since they have been tasked to turn our educational system on its ear in order to still be there for our students during this worldwide pandemic. Our teachers' approach is ageless when it comes to education that they live the wisdom of the Greek philosopher Aristotle who said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

Our students and community have to face many challenges before we get to the other side of this pandemic. I am grateful that we have many great, caring teachers who are standing with our students helping them to face an uncertain future. #alwaysonwardbsd.

Doug Mering, Baraboo