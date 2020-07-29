LETTER: School districts decide fall curriculum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school districts of Sauk County and the Sauk County Health Department are working together to support the students and families we serve, advance our shared educational goals, and reduce the risks our communities face associated with COVID-19.

A one-size-fits-all model will not work since each school district has unique facilities, student populations, and challenges. We still believe developing similar plans under one health department is best for Sauk County. The safety protocols, transportation models, and teaching strategies will be school-specific, but the districts of Sauk County will approach September with the same goal.

The school districts of Sauk County, in partnership with the Sauk County Health Department, aim to reopen school in September with the options of full in-person attendance, as well as virtual, with protective measures in place for students and staff. Guidance from health officials indicates we can accomplish this goal with careful planning and strict adherence to health and safety procedures. These safety procedures include the wearing of face coverings in our school buildings whenever social distancing cannot be guaranteed.