LETTER: School districts decide fall curriculum

The school districts of Sauk County and the Sauk County Health Department are working together to support the students and families we serve, advance our shared educational goals, and reduce the risks our communities face associated with COVID-19.
A one-size-fits-all model will not work since each school district has unique facilities, student populations, and challenges. We still believe developing similar plans under one health department is best for Sauk County. The safety protocols, transportation models, and teaching strategies will be school-specific, but the districts of Sauk County will approach September with the same goal.
The school districts of Sauk County, in partnership with the Sauk County Health Department, aim to reopen school in September with the options of full in-person attendance, as well as virtual, with protective measures in place for students and staff. Guidance from health officials indicates we can accomplish this goal with careful planning and strict adherence to health and safety procedures. These safety procedures include the wearing of face coverings in our school buildings whenever social distancing cannot be guaranteed.
Additional plans have been developed by each district that may include fully virtual and hybrid models in the event that public health conditions or individual circumstances do not support full in-person attendance. A hybrid model would have students at school some weekdays and at home other days when needed to reduce risk factors. This model could be utilized to reduce the total number of students on campus.
A safe return to school requires the help of our whole community. Our best protection against COVID-19, and a potential resurgence, is to continue maintaining six feet of social distance, wearing face coverings when you cannot maintain that distance, avoiding large gatherings of more than 50 people, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and staying home when sick.
Together, we can support our students, meet the needs of their families, and make our communities safer places to learn, work, play, and live.
Tim Lawther, SC Health; Lori Mueller, Baraboo; Tom Benson, Reedsburg; Loren Glasbrenner, River Valley; Jeff Wright, Sauk Prairie; Gary Syftestad, Weston; Terry Slack, Wisconsin Dells
