LETTER: School officials respond if you listen
The public school system Scott Frostman claims is turning further and further to the left, and full of political dogma. Really? He makes our schools sound like Chinese "re-education" camps. I do not know where Mr. Frostman was educated, but obviously it was not in our public schools, otherwise the entire premise of his column would seem counterintuitive. How could he have survived such a left wing propaganda machine? Or, maybe he didn't, because it wasn't.

Maybe educators and schools are neither right nor left, but just people and places from whom and which students learn to think, reason and judge for themselves.

Teachers should answer parent's questions and they do, just go to parent teacher conferences. Those happen every semester. I know school board members, they are elected and always happy to talk.

I do have a problem with parents, who have little training or background in education, demanding that the school system conform to their whims. Schools belong to the community, not just those few angry, malcontents who show up to scream and confront. Public education and public health are community responsibilities not just personal choices. We all have to conform to the common good sometimes, that is democracy.

Timothy Henney, Portage 

