LETTER: Schools don't teach equity well -- Andrea Marlega

Schools don’t teach equity well

Public schools are failing to teach children to read and write. How can they teach diversity, equity and inclusion effectively? They can’t. Nor should they.

LETTER: What is motive behind opposing diversity, inclusion in school district? Recent letters have expressed concern about the Baraboo School District promoting equity, in…

During COVID lockdowns, parents of all skin colors were horrified to find out schools are teaching what they consider inappropriate and divisive concepts on race, sexuality, gender identity and more. Some of this is being taught as part of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” or “social and emotional learning” curriculum. Some of it is simply incorporated into regular subjects like English or social studies.

If critical race theory is just an obscure, academic theory, let’s have complete transparency of curriculum, textbooks, in-class activities, assignments and tests.

School district officials can dismiss concerns and watch as more parents choose homeschooling, private schools and school choice programs for their children.

For those who want to know more about what’s being taught in schools (with your tax dollars), UW-Oshkosh English professor Duke Pesta, an expert on critical race theory, will be speaking at Community Christian School in Baraboo on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Attend and decide for yourself.

Andrea Marlega,

Baraboo