 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Schools don't teach equity well -- Andrea Marlega

  • 0

Schools don’t teach equity well

Public schools are failing to teach children to read and write. How can they teach diversity, equity and inclusion effectively? They can’t. Nor should they.

During COVID lockdowns, parents of all skin colors were horrified to find out schools are teaching what they consider inappropriate and divisive concepts on race, sexuality, gender identity and more. Some of this is being taught as part of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” or “social and emotional learning” curriculum. Some of it is simply incorporated into regular subjects like English or social studies.

If critical race theory is just an obscure, academic theory, let’s have complete transparency of curriculum, textbooks, in-class activities, assignments and tests.

School district officials can dismiss concerns and watch as more parents choose homeschooling, private schools and school choice programs for their children.

For those who want to know more about what’s being taught in schools (with your tax dollars), UW-Oshkosh English professor Duke Pesta, an expert on critical race theory, will be speaking at Community Christian School in Baraboo on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Attend and decide for yourself.

Andrea Marlega,

Baraboo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: SAFE launches campaign

The SAFE in Juneau County Coalition is launching the “Not In My House” campaign. This campaign is focused on providing resources and education…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News