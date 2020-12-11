LETTER: Schools not closed, they're virtual

Fred Williams asked why Baraboo schools are closed. They’re not. Baraboo students are learning full-time by computer with their teachers. Absorb the facts. We don’t have a reliable system in place that the community can trust as we have limited contact tracing and disease investigation.

According to Dr. Mueller, “Parents/guardians determine whether or not students with Covid-like symptoms are tested. The District does not have authority to mandate student testing. This holds true when students return to school.” If you’re a teacher wondering whether your student was out with COVID? You have no right to know.

Though kids don’t get COVID as often, they are known superspreaders and schools are a congregate setting, a part of this community. In Wisconsin, 4.4% of students live with their grandparents. With teachers and staff out sick and substitutes a rarity and hospitals filling up, it was time to go virtual.

I was aware that Sauk County Public Health recommended in late October to go virtual, but did not know until mid-November that Mueller did not share that information with the board. Does this instill trust in you?

Be more concerned when you drive past the bowling alley and the parking lot is full.

Susan Holmes, Baraboo